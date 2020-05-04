2020-2021 Budget

In accordance with Executive Order 202.26, the school district budget vote and election of trustees has been adjourned to June 9, 2020 and will be held remotely only by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are cast by a qualified voter who is unable to attend the official polling station to which the voter is normally allocated. Absentee ballots -- which will be mailed by the school district to all qualified voters, together with a postage paid return envelope -- are due back by 5 pm on Tuesday, June 9.

In order to qualify to vote you must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, resident of the district for 30 days immediately preceding the election and a registered voter.

If you are not registered, prospective voters can still register to vote with the local county board of elections by completing an online application with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voterregistration-application.