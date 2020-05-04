2020-2021 Budget

THE ANNUAL BUDGET ELECTION FOR ALL DISTRICTS THROUGHOUT NEW YORK HAS BEEN DELAYED BY THE GOVERNOR'S EXECUTIVE ORDER TO JUNE 9, 2020. THE COMMUNITY VOTE WILL BE CONDUCTED EXCLUSIVELY BY ABSENTEE BALLOT.
Registering to Vote
During the current mandated school district closure and need for social isolation, personal voter registration may not take place in school districts. Qualified Voters may register to vote with the local County Board of Elections by completing an online application with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voterregistration-application
Qualified Voter
A qualified voter must be 18 years old by June 9, 2020, a citizen of the United States and a resident within the Mamaroneck School District for 30 days immediately preceding the vote, and not otherwise prohibited from voting.
Vote by Absentee Ballot
Absentee ballots will be mailed by the school district to all qualified voters, together with a postage paid return envelope. If there is a member of your household who is a qualified voter and did not receive an absentee ballot, please notify the District Clerk at jrice@mamkschools.org and a ballot will be sent out.